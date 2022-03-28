Oscar 2022: Jane Campion became third woman in Academy’s history for best director

Jane Campion, the director for Netflix's The Power of Dog, won the Oscar for Best Director at the 94th Academy Award. Earlier, Campion had bagged the Academy Award in 1994 for Best Original Screenplay for 'The Piano'.

She is only the third woman to take the golden statuette for best director in the ceremony's more than 90-year history, after Kathryn Bigelow and Chloe Zhao, and is the first to be nominated twice for the honor. Kathryn Bigelow (in 2010 for 'The Hurt Locker') and Chloe Zhao (in 2021 for 'Nomadland') are the other two women to have won this award.

The 67-year-old filmmaker said in her statement, "Big love to my fellow nominees....You're all so extraordinary, and it could have been any of you," the New Zealand native said, calling the award a 'lifetime honor'"

Thanking to other films stars, its producers and Netflix, Jane Campion said, "I love directing because it's a deep dive into story, yet the task of manifesting a world can be overwhelming. The sweet thing is I'm not alone."

The Power of the Dog is a 2021 Western psychological drama film written and directed by Jane Campion. It is based on Thomas Savage's 1967 novel of the same title. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Set in Montana, shot mostly within rural Otago, New Zealand, the film is an international co-production between New Zealand, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The Power of the Dog covers themes such as love, grief, resentment, jealousy, masculinity, and sexuality.

