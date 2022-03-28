Left Menu

Suriya begins filming for director Bala's movie

Expressing his excitement to be teaming up with the director after Nandha 2001 and Pithamagan 2003, the 46-year-old Tamil star addressed Bala as his mentor and said he has been waiting to hear action from him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:38 IST
Suriya begins filming for director Bala's movie
  • Country:
  • India

South star Suriya on Monday said he has commenced shooting for his next film with the National Award-winning director Bala.

The film reportedly is a rural entertainer and is being produced by 2D Entertainment, the production house owned by Suriya. Expressing his excitement to be teaming up with the director after ''Nandha'' (2001) and ''Pithamagan'' (2003), the 46-year-old Tamil star addressed Bala as his mentor and said he has been waiting to hear action from him. ''Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41,'' he said in a tweet.

The ''Jai Bhim'' actor will reportedly play a dual role in this film, while one character will be a normal one, the other is said to be deaf and dumb.

As per media reports, Atharvaa of ''Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal'' and ''Paradesi'' fame and Keerthy Suresh will be seen in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022