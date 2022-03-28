Left Menu

Here's what Denzel Washington told Will Smith after he smacked Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards, Denzel Washington pulled him aside during the commercial break to have a word.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 28-03-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 14:57 IST
Here's what Denzel Washington told Will Smith after he smacked Chris Rock at Oscars 2022
Denzel Washington (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Academy Awards, Denzel Washington pulled him aside during the commercial break to have a word. As per People Magazine, an insider shared that Washington "did not acknowledge Chris Rock," rather he "said something to Will and went back to his seat."

After giving the moment some time to breathe, Smith and Pinkett Smith held hands over the bistro table between their seats at the front of the auditorium. Later during Smith's Best Actor award acceptance speech, he said that Washington told him: "At your highest moment, be careful, that's when the devil comes for you."

For the unversed, Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith's shaved head by comparing it to the look of Demi Moore in the 1997 movie 'G.I. Jane'. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2'. Initially, Smith was laughing but Jada clearly looked affected by the joke. Smith then took to the stage to slap Rock.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022