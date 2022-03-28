Will Smith dances at Oscars after party

Hollywood actor Will Smith, who bagged the Best actor trophy at Oscars 2022, took a victory lap during the after-party following the awards ceremony. Dancing to his own hits like 'Summertime' as his wife Jada Pinkett Smith cheered him on, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that "it's been a beautiful night."

Smith seemed to be unbothered by the drama that happened on the Oscar stage earlier when he slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife's shaved head. Pinkett Smith had previously talked about her hair loss due to alopecia. Smith entered the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party with not only his wife but children Willow, Trey and Jaden in tow and other friends.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, once inside, he was embraced by the likes of Lupita Nyong'o, Lena Waithe and Trevor Noah, who gave Smith a long hug as he talked in his ear. The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. (ANI)

