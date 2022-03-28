Left Menu

'RRR' reaches Rs 500 crore worldwide milestone

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has reached Rs 500 crore worldwide gross box office collection on the third day of its release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:09 IST
'RRR' poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' has reached Rs 500 crore worldwide gross box office collection on the third day of its release. The highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office in the last three days boasts of a powerful star cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the gross box office collection of the hit film on his Twitter handle. He wrote, "#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS... Rs 500 cr [and counting]... WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz... EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards... #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era."

He also shared a list of the top five Hindi films in the pandemic era, based on their net box office collection in the country on Sunday. 'RRR' topped the list with a whopping Rs. 31.50 crore. The magnum opus also became India's biggest-ever opener with Rs 223 crore worldwide, after overtaking 'Baahubali 2', which had made Rs 217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

