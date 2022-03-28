'Even in weary world that we live in, dreams do come true', says Ariana DeBose at 2022 Oscars

Ariana DeBose made history at the 2022 Oscars after she received the award for Best Supporting Actor (female) for her pivotal role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story'. The 31-year-old star's Oscar acceptance speech during the live telecast on March 27, has gone viral on the internet in which she can be seen celebrating. She is the first Afro Latina and the first openly queer woman of colour to win an Academy Award for acting.

"Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus. Look into her eyes. You see an openly queer woman of color and Afro Latina who found her life and strength in art. That's what I believe we're here to celebrate, " Ariana said sharing while holding back tears inside the Dolby Theatre. "To anybody who has ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or you find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you this," she said adding, "there is indeed a place for us."

Referring to her character Anita from 'West Side Story', Ariana said, "Now you see why that Anita says I want to be in America, because even in this weary world that we live in, dreams do come true, and that's really a heartening thing right now." Ariana also praised 'West Side Story' director Steven Spielberg and the talented cast including Rita Moreno, who played the role of Anita in the original 1961 movie.

"Your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me. And I love you so much," she said. The speech received a massive round of applause from the audience including her fellow nominees Jessie Buckley (The Lose Daughter), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard).

Earlier this year, DeBose had also taken home a Golden Globe for her role in 'West Side Story'. This was the first time that the actor was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar. 'The West Side Story' is an American musical romantic drama film directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner. It is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1975 stage musical of the same name.

The movie stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler with DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist and Rita Moreno in supporting roles. The 94th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and the ceremony was hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The nominations for the Oscars were announced on February 8 this year by actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. (ANI)

