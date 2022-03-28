Ranveer Singh shakes a leg with Union Minister Anurag Thakur

There's hardly a chance to not ask Ranveer Singh to shake a leg on one of his most hit dance songs 'Malhari' if he is present on stage for an event. The same happened during his Monday visit to Dubai Expo 2020, where he was joined by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. On the 3rd day of his visit to Dubai, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today held a conversation with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh on 'The Global Reach of Indian Media and Entertainment Industry' at the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

During the event, Ranveer was asked to perform a step on his hit dance song 'Malhari'. The 36-year-old actor also made the 47-year-old minister shake a leg with him. For the unversed, Anurag Thakur during the conversation said that Indian people in Dubai are the real brand ambassadors of India as the India Pavilion has been a huge crowd puller with 1.7 million visitors.

The minister added that the country is celebrating 75 years of India's independence and the celebrations are taking place not just in India but abroad also. Acknowledging the contribution of films to India's soft power projection, the Minister said India is a land of storytelling and the film industry has left a great impact on people of foreign countries who identify India for its films.

He said his aim is to "make India the content sub-continent of the world. This can generate millions of jobs in India and help create content for the whole world." Ranveer also said that Indian content is on the cusp of making its presence felt on the world stage. "Indian entertainment is going to explode globally," he said adding "Our stories resonate with people and transcend cultural boundaries and Indians abroad connect with India through films."

Ahead of the lively discussion, Anurag Thakur and Ranveer Singh took a tour of the India Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. The minister also extended a warm invitation to Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, to India to discuss further collaboration opportunities in the tourism and media and entertainment sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)