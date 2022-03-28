Left Menu

Taylor Swift to receive honorary doctorate

Pop icon Taylor Swift will be conferred with an honorary doctorate of fine arts by New York University on May 18.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 23:08 IST
Pop icon Taylor Swift will be conferred with an honorary doctorate of fine arts by New York University on May 18. As per Variety, the Grammy winner, 32, will deliver her address and receive her honors from NYU along with the class of 2022 at the Yankee Stadium on the morning of May 18.

The 'Red' artist will also be a part of the 'traditional' ceremony for the current graduating class on the morning of May 18. Three graduating classes will be honoured that day. The official title that will be bestowed on Swift is Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

Swift has previously been associated with NYU, as the university has conducted a class in her work, although she played no direct role in that particular curriculum, as per the outlet. Disability rights activist Judith Heumann will address the graduates at Yankee Stadium at the evening ceremony.

Heumann was featured in the film 'Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,' which was nominated for best documentary at 2021 Oscars. She is the author of the 2020 book 'Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist' and produces the podcast 'The Heumann Perspective,' which features members of the disability community. Other honorary degree recipients include Lonnie Bunch III, Susan Hockfield, Jill Lepore, and Felix Matos Rodriguez. (ANI)

