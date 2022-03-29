Film academy condemns Will Smith slap, starts review of Oscars incident
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-03-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 00:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, said in a statement on Monday that it condemned Will Smith's slap of presenter Chris Rock at Sunday night's ceremony and had started a formal review of the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris Rock
- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- Oscars
Advertisement