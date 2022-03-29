Entertainment News Roundup: Will Smith wins first Oscar for tenacious father in 'King Richard'; Factbox-Celebrities react to Will Smith's Oscars altercation and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Will Smith wins first Oscar for tenacious father in 'King Richard'

Will Smith won his first Academy Award on Sunday, moments after a stunning incident in which he smacked presenter Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife and twice shouted a vulgarity. Smith captured the best actor honor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the determined father who raised tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard."

Factbox-Celebrities react to Will Smith's Oscars altercation

Best actor winner Will Smith shocked audiences when he smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's hairstyle in a moment that overshadowed the Oscars ceremony on Sunday. Below are some of the reactions from celebrities on social media.

Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Jessica Chastain won the Academy Award on Sunday for best lead actress for her mascara-laden title role as the on-air preaching partner and wife of Christian televangelist Jim Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", chronicling the couple's rise and fall. The Oscar triumph for Chastain, 45, virtually unrecognizable in heavy makeup as Tammy Faye Bakker, followed a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance and capped the third Academy Award nomination of her career.

Oscars broadcast ratings jump from last year's low

Roughly 15.36 million people watched Sunday's live Academy Awards broadcast on Walt Disney Co's ABC network, a major jump from last year but the second-lowest audience ever, according to preliminary ratings data. The figure for the film industry's highest awards rose 56% from last year's record-low ratings, ABC said on Monday. Early estimates for the 2021 show, which was scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, came in at 9.85 million viewers.

'CODA' takes top prize, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

"CODA," a heartwarming movie about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won a landmark best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday, in a ceremony overshadowed by best-actor winner Will Smith's slapping of presenter Chris Rock. "CODA" became the first movie from a streaming service, Apple TV+, to win the film industry's biggest prize.

Violent outburst upstages Oscar's return from pandemic

The Academy Awards telecast was packed with much of what got left out of last year's pandemic-hindered show, offering a trio of women hosts, a return to lavish musical productions and a big dose of comedy, much of it edgier than usual for the Oscars. It was a bit of that testy humor, delivered by comedian Chris Rock and found offensive by actor Will Smith, that led to Sunday night's biggest moment - a nominated actor slapping a presenter in the face in anger on live national television.

Ukraine receives a mostly silent salute at Oscars ceremony

Hollywood shared a little bit of its big night with the people of Ukraine on Sunday, using text on a screen to ask the world for financial contributions for those suffering from the Russian assault. A few celebrities also made brief comments, but the Oscars telecast distinctly did not turn into a megaphone for messages about Ukraine. Instead, the show's directors opted for a silent message that did not mention Russia, which invaded Ukraine 31 days ago.

Film academy condemns Will Smith slap, starts review of Oscars incident

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, on Monday condemned Will Smith's slap of presenter Chris Rock at Sunday night's ceremony and said it had started a formal review of the incident. Smith strode on stage during the televised ceremony and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife. Less than an hour later, Smith won best actor for his role in "King Richard."

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar

Best actor winner Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's hairstyle in a shocking moment overshadowing the Oscars ceremony on Sunday. About 45 minutes later, when accepting his first Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees in a tear-filled speech, but not to Rock.

U.S. Supreme Court to decide copyright fight over Warhol's Prince paintings

In a case that could help clarify when and how artists can make use of the work of others, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide a copyright dispute between a photographer and Andy Warhol's estate over Warhol's 1984 paintings of rock star Prince. The justices took up the Andy Warhol Foundation's appeal of a lower court ruling that his paintings - based on a photo of Prince that photographer Lynn Goldsmith had shot for Newsweek magazine in 1981 - were not protected by the copyright law doctrine called fair use. This doctrine permits unlicensed use of copyright-protected works under certain circumstances.

