New York-based social activist Bhandari elected prez of leading Rajasthani diaspora organization

New York-based social activist Prem Bhandari has been elected president of leading diaspora organization Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA), New York.

The Executive Committee of RANA, New York comprises Bhandari as president, Kanak Golia elected as vice president, Neelam Modi, secretary and Kushal Sancheti, treasurer. Election Commissioner for the organisation Ashok Sancheti said the members of the executive committee were elected unopposed. The organization has held several international conventions over the years, for which Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had been invited.

RANA focuses on highlighting and promoting Rajasthani cultural heritage in the country as well as acting as a bridge between diaspora here and the state. Bhandari said plans are on the anvil to organise a global RANA convention soon.

The Consulate General of India here along with RANA and Jaipur Foot USA are organizing a virtual celebration of Rajasthan Diwas on March 30. The event will be addressed by Consul General Randhir Jaiswal, Bhandari, popular folk singer from Rajasthan Swaroop Khan and other eminent artists from the state.

Last month, the language and cultural heritage of Rajasthan was celebrated with fervour at the Consulate General of India here on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, showcasing the state’s rich flavours and vibrant colours.

The Consulate and Jaipur Foot USA had organised the special celebration of the language and cultural heritage of Rajasthan as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on occasion of the 75th year of India’s independence.

Bhandari, who is Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA and of REDIO - Rescuing every Distressed Indian Overseas, has been taking up the cause of OCI card holders for the past several years and also the issue of easing travel during the restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Through REDIO, he said he has also been actively involved in helping Indians stranded in Ukraine return to their homeland.

