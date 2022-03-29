Left Menu

Shooting of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' comes to an end after 5 years

Nearly five years after the shooting of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie 'Brahmastra' started, the film is finally ready to hit theatres.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 10:38 IST
Shooting of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' comes to an end after 5 years
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly five years after the shooting of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer movie 'Brahmastra' started, the film is finally ready to hit theatres. On Tuesday, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and announced the wrap of the most-awaited project.

"And finally... It's a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmastra, and we've finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey," he wrote. The final schedule of 'Brahmastra' was filmed in Varanasi.

"Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of 'Part One: Shiva' in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead. 09.09.2022 - Here we come," he added. Alongside the note, he dropped a picture with Alia and Ranbir from their shooting days in Varanasi.

'Brahmastra', a combination of mythology and science fiction. will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022