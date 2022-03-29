Left Menu

Harry Styles dropped out of 'Nosferatu' remake

Singer-actor Harry Styles is no longer a part of Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' remake.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 10:59 IST
Harry Styles dropped out of 'Nosferatu' remake
Harry Styles (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-actor Harry Styles is no longer a part of Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' remake. The news was confirmed by Harry's representative, Variety reported.

Harry dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts. Now it is to see who will pair opposite Taylor-Joy in Robert's film. Taylor has collaborated with Robert on their breakthrough indie 'The Witch'.

She also stars in his upcoming Viking epic 'The Northman', which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022