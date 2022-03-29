BTS member Jungkook assures ARMY he is 'alright' after testing positive for COVID-19

BTS member Jungkook on Tuesday assured fans around the world, saying he is doing okay after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

BigHit Music, the management agency of the South Korean music group BTS, on Tuesday said Jungkook tested COVID-19 positive after arriving in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards.

According to the agency, the 24-year-old vocalist tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the US on March 27 in preparation for the Grammys, to be held on April 3.

''After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT).

''While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT),'' BigHit Music said in a statement shared on fan community forum Weverse.

Soon after the announcement, BTS fan club ARMY started posting get well soon messages for the singer on social media.

Later in the day, Jungkook shared a brief audio note on his Instagram Story to update admirers about his well-being. ''I am alright. It's nothing much,'' he says in Korean in a hoarse voice.

His diagnosis comes almost a week after fellow member J-Hope tested COVID-19 positive and is under quarantine at home in South Korea.

Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, is currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the US.

''He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine,'' the agency further said.

The participation of the youngest group member in the future activities in the US will be determined by the local COVID-19 regulations, BigHit Music said, adding they are ''actively in discussion with the awards organizer''.

BTS is nominated at the 2022 Grammys in the best pop duo/group performance category for their English single ''Butter''. The band, also comprising RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V, is scheduled to perform at the upcoming ceremony conducted by the Recording Academy, US.

Post their Grammys stint, the group is also set to perform at four shows at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium as part of their extended 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour.

BigHit Music also extended sincerest apologies to ARMY for causing concern ''despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States.'' ''We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jungkook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities,'' the agency stated.

Last December, Suga, RM and Jin tested positive for the virus. In January 2021, Jimin went through surgery for acute appendicitis while also recovering from COVID-19.

In February, V tested positive for the disease.

