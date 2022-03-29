Left Menu

'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii

Actor Ezra Miller, best known for his role in DC's 'The Flash', was arrested in Hawaii on Monday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 14:57 IST
Ezra Miller (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ezra Miller, best known for his role in DC's 'The Flash', was arrested in Hawaii on Monday. He was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in a karaoke bar in Honolulu, Hawaii.

As per police, Miller "became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke." Miller then reportedly "began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke." Later, he was let out on bail, Deadline reported.

Also, Hawaii Police Department issued a statement on social media regarding the incident. The police stated that Miller's bail was set at USD 500.

Miller has not commented on the issue yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

