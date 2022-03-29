Left Menu

AkzoNobel’s India HR head Anushree Singh elevated to a global role

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:11 IST
Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Tuesday said its HR Head for India sub-continent Anushree Singh has been elevated to a global role.

Singh will take on a new mandate as Global Project Manager for Employer Value Proposition (EVP) at AkzoNobel effectively from April 1, 2022, said a statement from AkzoNobel India.

In her new role, Singh will work closely with AkzoNobel’s Executive Committee members and Global HR Leadership Team. Her key priorities will be to define and roll-out an EVP that resounds with the company’s purpose-driven culture, it said.

