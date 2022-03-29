AkzoNobel’s India HR head Anushree Singh elevated to a global role
- Country:
- India
Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Tuesday said its HR Head for India sub-continent Anushree Singh has been elevated to a global role.
Singh will take on a new mandate as Global Project Manager for Employer Value Proposition (EVP) at AkzoNobel effectively from April 1, 2022, said a statement from AkzoNobel India.
In her new role, Singh will work closely with AkzoNobel’s Executive Committee members and Global HR Leadership Team. Her key priorities will be to define and roll-out an EVP that resounds with the company’s purpose-driven culture, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
AAP's Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment project
Bhagwant Mann meets AAP MP Sanjay Singh ahead of tendering resignation from Lok Sabha
Need to curb policies that cause pain to society: Mansingh on liquor discounts in Delhi
Tapan Singhel gets 5-year extension as Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's MD & CEO
BJP leaders KJ Alphons, Jitendra Singh say Kerala Congress statements on Kashmiri pandits' exodus are attempts to distort history