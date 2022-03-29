Left Menu

Siddharth Anand wants to make SRK, Deepika's 'Pathaan' 'the biggest event film of India'

After wrapping the Spain schedule of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan', filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened up about his plans associated with the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:48 IST
After wrapping the Spain schedule of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan', filmmaker Siddharth Anand opened up about his plans associated with the film. "The Spain schedule of Pathaan has turned out beyond what we had envisaged and we are absolutely thrilled about it! This is a film that commands massive scale and I'm very happy with what we achieved! This is going to be a visual treat for the audiences. The fact that we could finally pull off such a magnificent Spain schedule without any hassle whatsoever is a huge feat for the entire production," he said.

Sidharth wants to make 'Pathaan' the 'biggest event film of India'. He added, "We have all the intent to make Pathaan the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film. As a director, I strive to make every film of mine a bigger experience for the audience than my last film and I have a personal ambition to make Pathaan a film that is at par with any film made anywhere in the world."

'Pathaan', which also features John Abraham, is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

