Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh reunite for 'JGM', film to release in August 2023

Actor Vijay Deverakonda will team up with his ''Liger'' director Puri Jagannadh for their second film collaboration titled ''JGM'', the makers announced Tuesday.

Billed as a pan-India action entertainer, the film is slated to be theatrically released worldwide on August 3, 2023.

Deverakonda shared the announcement poster of ''JGM'' on Twitter.

Jagannadh, who has written the film, will also produce the project with Charrme Kaur via their banner Puri Connects and Vamshi Paidipally of Srikara Studio.

Sports action film ''Liger'', also starring Ananya Panday, is scheduled to be released on August 25, 2022.

