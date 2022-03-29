Left Menu

Milind Soman teaches his 83-years-old mother to cycle again

Age is just a number and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman continues to prove so, this time through his mother.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 16:17 IST
Milind Soman teaches his 83-years-old mother to cycle again
Milind Soman with his mother Usha Soman (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Age is just a number and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman continues to prove so, this time through his mother. Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 56-year-old actor shared pictures and videos of his 83-years-old aai, Usha Soman, learning how to ride the cycle again, almost after 25 years.

In the caption, he wrote, "Aai cycling after about 25 years! Keep doing what you love but practice regularly. Not bad for 83 years." The post flooded with likes and love-filled comments.

"My cuties," Milind's wife Ankita Konwar wrote. "It was so nice to meet you all on the beach today. Your aai riding this cycle at this age is such an inspiration for all of us," a social media user commented.

Milind continues to share fitness videos of himself and of his family members on his Instagram handle. For her 81st birthday in 2020, his aai marked the special day by doing pushups. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022