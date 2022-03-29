Entertainment News Roundup: Will Smith wins first Oscar for tenacious father in 'King Richard'; Jazz artist Somi honours Miriam Makeba in new album and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Will Smith wins first Oscar for tenacious father in 'King Richard'

Will Smith won his first Academy Award on Sunday, moments after a stunning incident in which he smacked presenter Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife and twice shouted a vulgarity. Smith captured the best actor honor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the determined father who raised tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in "King Richard."

Jazz artist Somi honours Miriam Makeba in new album

Late South African singer Miriam Makeba remains an inspiration 14 years after her death, prompting jazz artist Somi to pay tribute with new twists on the anti-apartheid icon's greatest hits. Makeba, who emerged from a Black township to global fame with songs like "Pata Pata" and "Malaika" and spent three decades in exile for fighting white minority rule, set an example through her life as much as through her music, Somi said.

Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Jessica Chastain won the Academy Award on Sunday for best lead actress for her mascara-laden title role as the on-air preaching partner and wife of Christian televangelist Jim Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", chronicling the couple's rise and fall. The Oscar triumph for Chastain, 45, virtually unrecognizable in heavy makeup as Tammy Faye Bakker, followed a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance and capped the third Academy Award nomination of her career.

From Joker to Morbius: Jared Leto takes on new comic book role

Having previously played DC Comics' The Joker, Oscar winner Jared Leto takes on Marvel's Morbius in the first big screen adaptation of the vampire-like character. "It was an incredible opportunity," Leto told Reuters in an interview.

'CODA' takes top prize, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

"CODA," a heartwarming movie about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won a landmark best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday, in a ceremony overshadowed by best-actor winner Will Smith's slapping of presenter Chris Rock. "CODA" became the first movie from a streaming service, Apple TV+, to win the film industry's biggest prize.

Violent outburst upstages Oscar's return from pandemic

The Academy Awards telecast was packed with much of what got left out of last year's pandemic-hindered show, offering a trio of women hosts, a return to lavish musical productions and a big dose of comedy, much of it edgier than usual for the Oscars. It was a bit of that testy humor, delivered by comedian Chris Rock and found offensive by actor Will Smith, that led to Sunday night's biggest moment - a nominated actor slapping a presenter in the face in anger on live national television.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, issuing a statement after the film academy said it might take action against Smith for an incident that overshadowed the industry's top awards. Smith, in a post on Instagram, said his behavior at the televised ceremony was "unacceptable and inexcusable."

Hollywood execs stay silent on Will Smith Oscar incident

A day after superstar Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock minutes before accepting the best actor Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards, Hollywood power brokers remained publicly silent even as celebrities criticized the attack on social media. The lack of a reaction is a testament to Smith's broad popularity in Hollywood, and his powerful box office cachet, according to some observers.

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins an Oscar

Best actor winner Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's hairstyle in a shocking moment overshadowing the Oscars ceremony on Sunday. About 45 minutes later, when accepting his first Oscar for best actor for his role in "King Richard," Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees in a tear-filled speech, but not to Rock.

Boxing-Jake Paul offers Smith and Rock $30 million to fight after Oscars dust-up

Boxing promoter Jake Paul has offered Will Smith and Chris Rock $15 million each to step in the ring and settle their differences after Smith slapped Rock during Sunday's Oscars awards ceremony. Smith strode on stage during the televised ceremony and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)