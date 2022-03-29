French Consulate announces launch of Bonjour India-2022 from April 12 in B’luru

The French consulate in Bengaluru on Tuesday announced the fourth edition of 'Bonjour India-2022' from April 12 to strengthen people to people contact showcasing art, film, music and scientific activities between India and France.

The Bonjour India fete is coordinated by the Embassy of France, various French consulates, the French Institute of India and the 14 Alliance Francaise chapters, the Consul General of Franch Thierry Berthelot said.

''This summer, the French touch will give Bengalureans an opportunity to bond over festivities, films and several forms of French art: the perfect way to foster human connection between the two countries,'' Berthelot said.

The festival will begin on April 12 in Bengaluru with 'Convergence,' an exclusive photography exhibition presenting works of prominent French photographers who have travelled and lived in India from mid-19ths century to the 1970s at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC).

On April 23, a concert by Kora player Cherif Soumano with Tabla maestro Shahbaaz Khan will take place at the Alliance Francaise.

Further, there will be a Wall Art Festival from April 27 at the Rangoli Metro Art Centre on MG Road.

'Bonjour India-2022' meaning 'Hello India-2022’ is being held in 19 cities across India with the network of 14 Alliance Francaise, Berthelot said.

