Singapore residents remain cautious, refuses to de-mask despite face masks being made optional outdoors

Singapore residents on Tuesday exercised caution and refused to de-mask when outdoors, despite the affluent city-state lifting the compulsory mask mandate for fully vaccinated citizens after more than two years, following a substantial decline in coronavirus infections.

Last week, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the government would ease cross-border travel substantially from April 1 and make the use of face masks optional for individuals when outdoors from March 29, and double the size of social gatherings to 10 people.

''I'm quite happy to take off my mask, but it was a bit awkward at first. We were just looking around to see, actually not a lot of people have taken off (their face masks), so we were worried if it's the correct date,'' Sam Lee, 28, told Channel News Asia website.

Observing that most people they saw walking along the fashionable and hotel belt of Orchard Road still had their masks on, Winnie Fok, 26, said that most Singapore residents seemed to be still ''quite cautious'' about taking off the now ubiquitous face masks in open places.

Not having to wear a mask, however, was ''very freeing and surreal'', the Channel News Asia quoted her as saying.

Wesley, a 31-year-old financial advisor who was in the Somerset area within the CBD, said he decided not to wear a mask because the weather was very warm.

''I don't want to sweat in my mask,'' he said.

''It feels like liberation. I'm happy about it.'' When asked whether he felt safe shedding his face covering, he shared that he would mask up if he was in a crowd.

''If I do see a crowd like this, then I'll put on my mask or walk away. But otherwise, I'll just not wear one outside,'' Wesley said, gesturing at a crowd gathered at a pedestrian road crossing nearby.

''This whole infection thing really depends on the viral load. If it's outdoors, anybody who coughs or sneezes, it all disperses very quickly.

''But if it's indoors, not so much... I don't think they should remove it indoors.'' Wesley added that he believed most people were still wearing masks outdoors ''out of habit'' and that ''sooner or later'', people would do away with them.

Kannagii, 57, was happy to hear that the COVID-19 restrictions were being eased but she still left the house wearing a face mask this morning.

''If you go inside somewhere, you still need to wear a mask. What if you forget to bring out the mask? she added, referring to people who will have to wear masks in-doors.

Kannagii said she would consider doing away with the face covering if the COVID-19 situation improved or if the mask requirement was lifted for indoors as well.

Yang, 28, said she would stop wearing a mask outdoors when the majority of people in Singapore do the same.

''I'll remove it when I can remove my mask anywhere. Now it's very troublesome, especially if you forget to bring one, and I don't like to pull it down on my chin,'' the CNA quoted Yang as saying.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported 4,925 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, comprising 112 imported infections or those arriving here from abroad. There were four fatalities, taking the number of deaths from coronavirus complications to 1,254. Singapore has reported 10,76,930 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

