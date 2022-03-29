Left Menu

Anna Lore to play Stephanie Brown in CW's 'Gotham Knights' pilot

American actor Anna Lore has been cast to portray Stephanie Brown in the upcoming 'Gotham Knights' pilot from CW.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 19:57 IST
Anna Lore to play Stephanie Brown in CW's 'Gotham Knights' pilot
Anna Lore (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Anna Lore has been cast to portray Stephanie Brown in the upcoming 'Gotham Knights' pilot from CW. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will be joining the cast that includes Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Misha Collins, who will play Gotham City district attorney Harvey Dent.

'Gotham Knights', which has been penned by the 'Batwoman' fame trio Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams, has been set in a Gotham City reeling from the murder of Bruce Wayne. An alliance is formed by his rebellious adopted son (Morgan) with the children of Batman's enemies when they all get framed for killing the Caped Crusader. With Gotham as dangerous as it's ever been, the group of fugitives could be the city's next saviours.

Lore's Stephanie Brown, based on a DC Comics character, has been described as someone whose sarcasm matches her intellect. Raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles, she has honed her skills to become a formidable coder. However, her greatest talent might be hiding a less-than-perfect home life.

Danny Cannon will direct and executive produce the pilot of 'Gotham Knights', which is not a spinoff of 'Batwoman', nor is it tied to the upcoming 'Gotham Knights' video game, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022