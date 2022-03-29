Alec Baldwin sides with Chris Rock following slapping incident at Oscars 2022

Amid the gossip which has followed the Oscars 2022 slapping incident where Will Smith smacked Chris Rock, Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has shared whose side he is on. The 63-year-old actor and producer took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a snap of his tweet that had a message for Rock.

"I am not reading much about how, or even if, the producers attended to Chris. But I love you, @chrisrock. And I'm sorry the Oscars turned into the Jerry Springer show," Baldwin posted. He is not the first celebrity to weigh in on the slap scandal as previously Tiffany Hadish, Ricky Gervais, among several others have shared their thoughts.

The whole controversy erupted after comedian Rock joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head at the 94th Academy Awards. Rock said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which led Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. Smith returned to his seat and shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your fu**ing mouth!"

Smith was named best actor later in the evening. He used his time at the podium to apologise to the Academy and to his fellow nominees. He has also apologised to Chris by penning a lengthy post on Instagram. (ANI)

