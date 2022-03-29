Left Menu

Samuel L Jackson marks return to Broadway with revival of 'The Piano Lesson'

After a 10-year hiatus, Hollywood veteran Samuel L. Jackson will return to Broadway with a revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama 'The Piano Lesson'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:57 IST
Samuel L Jackson marks return to Broadway with revival of 'The Piano Lesson'
Samuel L Jackson (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After a 10-year hiatus, Hollywood veteran Samuel L. Jackson will return to Broadway with a revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama 'The Piano Lesson'. According to Deadline, it will be directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson in her Broadway directorial debut.

Richardson Jackson will be the first woman ever to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. She's a Tony-nominated actor for her performance in 2014's 'A Raisin In The Sun'. Co-starring John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, 'The Piano Lesson' will begin performances on Monday, September 19, at the St. James Theatre.

'The Piano Lesson' is the fourth play in Wilson's American Century Cycle and premiered at the Yale Repertory Theatre in 1987 starring a then-39-year-old Jackson as Boy Willie, the role that will be played next season by Washington. As per Deadline, the revival will be produced by Brian Anthony Moreland, Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy (Hadestown). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane may be the key; Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive and more

Science News Roundup: In detecting alien life on a faraway planet, methane m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infection raises risk of severe illness, death; Explainer-Omicron 'stealth' COVID variant BA.2 now dominant globally and more

Health News Roundup: HIV drugs may lower COVID risk; COVID and flu co-infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022