Left Menu

Sharon Stone bags DC's 'Blue Beetle' as villain

Emmy-winning actor Sharon Stone has joined tthe cast of DC's 'Blue Beetle'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 08:38 IST
Sharon Stone bags DC's 'Blue Beetle' as villain
Sharon Stone (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Emmy-winning actor Sharon Stone has joined the cast of DC's 'Blue Beetle'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Sharon will essay the role of a villain in the upcoming project.

Cobra Kai's Xolo Mariduena is also a part of 'Blue Beetle', which hails from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. 'Blue Beetle' marks DC's first film to star a Latino hero, with Warner Bros. planning for an August 18, 2023, theatrical launch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022