BTS member J-Hope recovers from COVID-19

BTS member J-Hope has made a ''full recovery'' from coronavirus and is set to travel to the US to attend the Grammy Awards, on Tuesday said his time under home quarantine is over, the septet's management agency said on Wednesday.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week after which he underwent home isolation.

''We would like to inform you that BTS member j-hope has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, March 30.

''J-Hope has been administering self-treatment at home since last Wednesday and as his quarantine has concluded, j-hope can resume his activities starting from today. He experienced mild symptoms of a sore throat during his quarantine, but he is recovering fast,'' the band's management company BigHit Entertainment said in a statement, posted on fan community forum Weverse.

The company further said that J-Hope will leave for the US, where he will participate in the Grammy Awards activities, set to be held in Las Vegas on April 3.

''He will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for air travel during his departure. It has been confirmed that there is no issue regarding his participation in the Grammy Awards according to the local quarantine guidelines.

''We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the fans who have shown concerns for our artists' health and also to the staff members of the health authorities working tirelessly to overcome the pandemic,'' the statement further read.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old musician took to Weverse and announced that his time under home quarantine was over.

Meanwhile, another band member Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 upon landing in Las Vegas.

BigHit said on Tuesday that Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, is currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the US.

His participation in the future activities in the US will be determined by the local COVID-19 regulations, the company said, adding they are ''actively in discussion with the awards organizer''.

In December 2020, other BTS members Suga, RM and Jin tested positive for the virus. In January 2021, Jimin went through surgery for acute appendicitis while also recovering from COVID-19.

Last month, V tested positive for the disease.

BTS is also nominated at the Grammys in the best pop duo/group performance category for their English single ''Butter''.

The group is also set to perform at four shows at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium as part of their extended 'Permission to Dance On Stage' tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)