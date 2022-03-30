Entertainment News Roundup: ABBA-backed firm buys rights to Swedish House Mafia songs; Jazz artist Somi honours Miriam Makeba in her new album and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

ABBA-backed firm buys rights to Swedish House Mafia songs

Sweden's Pop house Entertainment, founded by ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus, has acquired the back catalog of electric music pioneers Swedish House Mafia, it said on Tuesday. Pop house, which is behind events like ABBA's upcoming "Voyage" virtual concerts in London, "Mamma Mia the Party" and the Avicii Experience in Stockholm, said it had acquired Swedish House Mafia's master recordings and publishing catalogs.

Jazz artist Somi honours Miriam Makeba in her new album

Late South African singer Miriam Makeba remains an inspiration 14 years after her death, prompting jazz artist Somi to pay tribute with new twists on the anti-apartheid icon's greatest hits. Makeba, who emerged from a Black township to global fame with songs like "Pata Pata" and "Malaika" and spent three decades in exile for fighting white minority rule, set an example through her life as much as through her music, Somi said.

From Joker to Morbius: Jared Leto takes on new comic book role

Having previously played DC Comics' The Joker, Oscar winner Jared Leto takes on Marvel's Morbius in the first big screen adaptation of the vampire-like character. "It was an incredible opportunity," Leto told Reuters in an interview.

Jada Pinkett Smith says it's a 'season for healing' after Oscars incident

Jada Pinkett Smith promoted healing in an Instagram post on Tuesday, her first public comment since her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. Will Smith unexpectedly strode onto the Oscars stage on Sunday and slapped Rock in the face in response to a joke about his wife's bald head. Pinkett Smith, an actor, and talk show host has a medical condition that causes hair loss.

'CODA' takes top prize, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

"CODA," a heartwarming movie about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won a landmark best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday, in a ceremony overshadowed by best-actor winner Will Smith's slapping of presenter Chris Rock. "CODA" became the first movie from a streaming service, Apple TV+, to win the film industry's biggest prize.

Violent outburst upstages Oscar's return from pandemic

The Academy Awards telecast was packed with much of what got left out of last year's pandemic-hindered show, offering a trio of women hosts, a return to lavish musical productions and a big dose of comedy, much of it edgier than usual for the Oscars. It was a bit of that testy humor, delivered by comedian Chris Rock and found offensive by actor Will Smith, that led to Sunday night's biggest moment - a nominated actor slapping a presenter in the face in anger on live national television.

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform at fundraising concert for Ukraine

Chart-toppers Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello were among music stars who took to the stage on Tuesday night at a televised concert aiming to raise funds for a Ukrainian humanitarian appeal. The line-up for the two-hour "Concert for Ukraine" in Birmingham also featured Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, music veteran Nile Rodgers & Chic as well as groups Snow Patrol and Manic Street Preachers.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, issuing a statement after the film academy said it might take action against Smith for an incident that overshadowed the industry's top awards. Smith, in a post on Instagram, said his behavior at the televised ceremony was "unacceptable and inexcusable."

Boxing-Jake Paul offers Smith and Rock $30 million to fight after Oscars dust-up

Boxing promoter Jake Paul has offered Will Smith and Chris Rock $15 million each to step in the ring and settle their differences after Smith slapped Rock during Sunday's Oscars awards ceremony. Smith strode on stage during the televised ceremony and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife.

CNN+ subscription streaming news service launches

CNN launched its streaming news service CNN+ on Tuesday with a mix of familiar faces such as Anderson Cooper and Chris Wallace, original series and new features like the "Interview Club," where viewers pose their own questions to experts. The cable news pioneer is seeking to capitalize on the confluence of two trends, the rising popularity of streaming video and growth of digital subscriptions at major news organizations. With its acquisition of "The Athletic," The New York Times in February reported it had surpassed 10 million subscribers, the majority of whom are digital-only subscribers.

