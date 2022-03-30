Left Menu

Zoe Kravitz calls out Will Smith over his slapping incident at Oscars

Actor Zoe Kravitz has slammed Oscar winner Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 11:04 IST
Zoe Kravitz calls out Will Smith over his slapping incident at Oscars
Zoe Kravitz (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Zoe Kravitz has slammed Oscar winner Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. In a pair of Instagram posts shared on Tuesday afternoon, Kravitz posted captions alluding to the altercation, though 'Kimi' star didn't mention either Rock or Smith by name, Variety reported.

"Here's a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," one of her posts read. Less than an hour later, Kravitz shared another picture of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, captioned with a similar message: "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show - where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

For the unversed, Rock had quipped about Smith's wife Pinkett Jada's bald head while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars during the ceremony. The comedian said he couldn't wait to see Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, star in 'G.I. Jane 2' which prompted Smith to go up on stage and slap Rock. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
4
Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bombing kits

Indian LCA combat aircraft now being armed with American JDAM precision bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022