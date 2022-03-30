Joel Edgerton to star in Apple series 'Dark Matter'

Actor Joel Edgerton is set to headline a series based on author Blake Crouch's novel ''Dark Matter''.

The nine-episode show has been set up at Apple with Crouch penning the script for the pilot and also serving as the showrunner, reported Variety.

Edgerton will star as Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

''Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself,'' the official logline read.

Louis Leterrier, best known for directing two ''Transporter'' films, ''The Incredible Hulk'', ''Now You See Me'' and TV series ''Lupin'', will helm the first four episodes.

Edgerton will also serve as executive producer on the series, which will be produced by Sony Pictures Television. Matt Tolmach and David Manpearl will be the other executive producers.

The actor recently starred in the critically-acclaimed Amazon series "The Underground Railroad." He will next be seen in the Disney Plus series "Obi-Wan Kenobi'', in which he will reprise his role of Owen Lars from the "Star Wars" franchise.

