HarperCollins and AAN Comics announce the publication of The Warrior Pack

NEW DELHI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins and AAN Comics bring The Warrior Pack by Rishi Kumar. This collection of war comics brings to the reader 24 real life stories of Ashok Chakra Awardees and is a tribute to the men and women who don the uniform in service of the country and exemplify the message of service before self.

Praise for The Warrior Pack ''I am very happy to know that Rishi Kumar's illustrated stories on the Ashok Chakra are getting the attention they deserve. It is about time that the citizens of India are made aware of the courage and gallantry of those who have given their all for the nation. The box pack containing 24 stories of winners of the Ashok Chakra is a brilliant idea.''- Major General Ian Cardozo, AVSM, SM ''If there is something conspicuous by its absence it is the availability of contemporary military history in the everyday discourse. There is a genuine shortage of literature not just for researchers but also for the common citizen. This is where the ''Warrior Pack'' by AAN comics fills in with 24 tales of valour covering the Ashoka chakra recipients. The collection is not merely a comic book series, but military history chronicled in a unique style that should be considered as part of the Indian military history and culture. It tells us about the tradition of valour courage and sacrifice that has been the hallmark of Indian soldiers since times immemorial.''-Colonel (Ret'd) Divakaran Padmakumar Pillay, Shaurya Chakra, PhD., Military Historian and Research fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence and Strategic Analysis ''As a war veteran of the 1971 War and counter insurgency operations in the North East I know that the line between war and peace are getting blurred and gallantry whether fighting an internal or external foe is gallantry. Because peace time operations do not get the coverage that wartime operations get, quite often the courage displayed by our men goes un-noticed. AAN Comics must be commended for bringing out this series of illustrated books on the Ashoka Chakra winners which bring to the notice of our public the heroism displayed by our soldiers on almost a daily basis. Heroism is displayed not only by soldiers in fighting an enemy, it is also displayed by soldiers and civilians alike in other situations where they risk their own lives at stake to save that of their fellow citizens. The Ashoka series of medals are applicable to them also and as such are inspiration to all.''-Major Chandrakant Singh, Vir Chakra, Author and Veteran ''In its 75 years since Independence, India has had to fight five wars and defend itself in innumerable acts of terrorism and conflict situations threatening its peace. Although courage and supreme sacrifice for India and its people has been unending, the stories of valour and glory of real heroes are not well known among citizens. A land with such a rich tradition of putting nation above all must continue to inspire and motivate its children and youth in an increasingly conflicted world. This exciting and interesting comic book series also chronicles history in a way that is easy to read, understand and to help imbibe the spirit of patriotism that makes heroes rise above mere mortals in any situation that has demanded valour and sacrifice. This fitting Tribute to the Men and Women in service of the country will make every citizen proud and inspire many more to follow in the footsteps of the hallowed heroes.''-Meghna Girish, mother of a Braveheart and Founder-Trustee, Major Akshay Girish Memorial Trust.

''Rishi Kumar's AAN Comics has graphically told the story of India's greatest War Heroes. Well researched with real life vivid graphics, the courage and valour of the Indian Armed Forces and its men is recounted in the 24 graphic stories. This compendium is a must for schools, libraries, personal reading and worldwide distribution to showcase the valour of one of the finest armies in the world. From the 2 World Wars to defending India's boundaries against Chinese and Pakistani aggression to the insurgencies within, Indian soldiers have proved that they are second to none.''-Ashali Varma, film maker, journalist and author of The Victoria Cross: A Love Story About The Warrior Pack AAN Publishers is proud to present a set of war comics based on the stories of brave hearts of the Indian Armed Forces who have been awarded the Ashok Chakra for their outstanding courage, valour, and daring in military operations.

The Ashok Chakra is India's highest peacetime military decoration. It is the peacetime equivalent of the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), and is awarded for the 'most conspicuous bravery or some daring or pre-eminent valour or self-sacrifice' other than in the face of the enemy. The decoration maybe awarded either to military or civilians.

These comic books depict what our warriors have to endure in order to provide victory, freedom, honour, and dignity to the country in their fight against the enemy, both foreign and domestic, in the most hostile conditions ranging from deserts to snow mountains and all the way into the jungles.

These war stories are a combination of Martyrs' Tribute, Military History, War, Geopolitics, and Art merged into real-life illustrated stories that will make any reader proud of their armed forces and inculcate a strong message of' 'country first and always'. The Stories will emphasize the contemporary military history of our country.

The objective of these illustrated stories is to bring our war heroes into public consciousness.

About Rishi Kumar: Rishi Kumar, creator, illustrator and publisher of AAN Comics, brings to life the true stories of war and war heroes from the Indian Armed Forces since 2012.

About AAN Comics AAN Publishers is a creative company that publishes graphic novels on India's post-independence wars and gallantry award winners of the Indian Armed Forces.

About HarperCollins India HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live. Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is now the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards – In 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249409/HarperCollins_Publishers_India_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)