Varun Dhawan, Jahnvi Kapoor to feature in Nitesh Tiwari directorial 'Bawaal'

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are set to feature together for the first time in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial venture “Bawaal”, the producers announced on Wednesday.

Backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is said to be a love story.

Taking to Twitter, the production house shared the news of the new film, which will be released in theatres countrywide on April 7, 2023.

''The National Award winning duo - #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 are elated to announce their next one together. #BAWAAL Starring @Varun_dvn & #JanhviKapoor coming in theatres near you on 7th April 2023 @WardaNadiadwala @earthskynotes,” read the tweet from the production house.

''Bawaal'' marks second collaboration between Tiwari and Nadiadwala as they earlier worked together on 2019 movie “Chhichhore”, which had won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2021. Dhawan, 34, said he is excited to be working with Tiwari for the first time and Nadiadwala, with whom he collaborated on three films earlier “Dishoom”, “Judwaa 2” and “Kalank”.

''Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with #JanhviKapoor,” the actor said in a tweet.

Kapoor, best known for films like ''Dhadak'', ''Roohi'' and ''Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'', said she is happy to be part of this film.

''Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22 I’m so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn,” she posted on Instagram. The film is scheduled to go on floors soon.

Besides this film, Dhawan has two other releases in the pipeline -- Karan Johar-backed “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” and Amar Kaushik’s directorial movie “Bhediya”.

Kapoor will next be seen in “Good Luck Jerry”, “Mili” produced by her father Boney Kapoor and Johar’s home productions -- “Mr and Mrs Mahi” and “Dostana 2”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)