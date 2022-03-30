World Bipolar Day: Book on mental health to hit stands on April 18

Seeking to remove some of the stigma associated with bipolar disorder, a new book ''Chemical Khichdi: How I Hacked My Mental Health'' is a ''candid, empathetic and accessible'' account of how one can thrive with a mental health condition.

The book, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is written by author Aparna Piramal Raje. Slated to release on April 18, the book's foreword is written by the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra.

World Bipolar Day, observed on March 30, aims to spread awareness about the mental health disorder and eradicate the social stigma linked with it. The day is marked on the birthday of the late Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh, who was posthumously diagnosed as probably having a bipolar condition.

''Any vulnerability, whether bipolar disorder, depression or anxiety, can be very damaging, unless one learns to 'hack' it. This collection of 'hacks' is what I've shared in my book.

''I hope that my journey and insights will be helpful to any individual, and their loved ones, in learning to thrive with their deepest, most private, vulnerabilities, and that this book sparks dialogue and conversation on a subject that affects all of us,'' the author, who herself suffers from the mental health disorder, said.

Bipolar disorder, also known as 'manic depression', is characterized by extreme shifts in moods and energy levels, leading to euphoric highs and damaging lows.

Part memoir, part reportage and part self-help guide, the book with its ''seven therapies'' present a hopeful and helpful pathway for all those with a mental health condition, their loved ones and their mental health practitioners. ''They (the therapies) simply represent a template of options that can be personalized, depending on one's preferences... Other chapters—allies and the therapy of empathy, work therapy, spiritual therapy and self-therapy—might be more or less relevant, depending on one’s personal inclinations.

''The chapters also symbolize parallel journeys, not a sequential path to recovery. Each chapter is a self-contained story in itself,'' Raje, who earlier penned ''Working Out of the Box: 40 Stories of Leading CEOs'', in the new book.

According to Anand Mahindra, ''Chemical Khichdi'' is a story of hope and is as much for caregivers as it is for those dealing with a mental health condition themselves.

''At a time when mental health matters so much, but remains so misunderstood, Aparna’s story reinforces that you can live with a vulnerability without becoming its victim. That you can live your life on your terms, even if you’ve been dealt a tough hand ... It is a message that needs to be shared as widely and as visibly as possible,'' he wrote in the foreword.

The book, priced at Rs 327, is presently available for pre-order online.

