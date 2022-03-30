Entertainment News Roundup: ABBA-backed firm buys rights to Swedish House Mafia songs; 'Euphoric' Eddie Redmayne premieres third 'Fantastic Beasts' movie and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

ABBA-backed firm buys rights to Swedish House Mafia songs

Sweden's Pop house Entertainment, founded by ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus, has acquired the back catalog of electric music pioneers Swedish House Mafia, it said on Tuesday. Pop house, which is behind events like ABBA's upcoming "Voyage" virtual concerts in London, "Mamma Mia the Party" and the Avicii Experience in Stockholm, said it had acquired Swedish House Mafia's master recordings and publishing catalogs.

'Euphoric' Eddie Redmayne premieres third 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

Eddie Redmayne returns for his third outing as magizoologist Newt Scamander in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore", a highly-anticipated movie the Oscar winner said he feared would not be released at one point due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the film's premiere in London on Tuesday night, Redmayne posed for photos and signed autographs, delighting fans of the "Harry Potter" spin-off, which is set some 60 years before J.K. Rowling's books but features younger versions of some of the same key characters, like Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Jazz artist Somi honours Miriam Makeba in new album

Late South African singer Miriam Makeba remains an inspiration 14 years after her death, prompting jazz artist Somi to pay tribute with new twists on the anti-apartheid icon's greatest hits. Makeba, who emerged from a Black township to global fame with songs like "Pata Pata" and "Malaika" and spent three decades in exile for fighting white minority rule, set an example through her life as much as through her music, Somi said.

From Joker to Morbius: Jared Leto takes on new comic book role

Having previously played DC Comics' The Joker, Oscar winner Jared Leto takes on Marvel's Morbius in the first big-screen adaptation of the vampire-like character. "It was an incredible opportunity," Leto told Reuters in an interview.

Jada Pinkett Smith says it's a 'season for healing' after the Oscars incident

Jada Pinkett Smith promoted healing in an Instagram post on Tuesday, her first public comment since her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. Will Smith unexpectedly strode onto the Oscars stage on Sunday and slapped Rock in the face in response to a joke about his wife's bald head. Pinkett Smith, an actor, and talk show host, has a medical condition that causes hair loss.

China to crack down on tax evasion in livestreaming industry

China's tax regulator said on Wednesday that it will crackdown on tax evasion in its booming livestreaming industry, and will start requiring online platforms to report live streamers' identities, income, and profits every six months.

The State Taxation Administration said on its website that live streamers and platforms should compete fairly and fulfill their legal obligations to pay taxes.

'CODA' takes top prize, Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars

"CODA," a heartwarming movie about a deaf family with a hearing daughter, won a landmark best picture prize at the Oscars on Sunday, in a ceremony overshadowed by best-actor winner Will Smith's slapping of presenter Chris Rock. "CODA" became the first movie from a streaming service, Apple TV+, to win the film industry's biggest prize.

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform at fundraising concert for Ukraine

Chart-toppers Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello were among music stars who took to the stage on Tuesday night at a televised concert aiming to raise funds for a Ukrainian humanitarian appeal. The line-up for the two-hour "Concert for Ukraine" in Birmingham also featured Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, music veteran Nile Rodgers & Chic as well as groups Snow Patrol and Manic Street Preachers.

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, issuing a statement after the film academy said it might take action against Smith for an incident that overshadowed the industry's top awards. Smith, in a post on Instagram, said his behavior at the televised ceremony was "unacceptable and inexcusable."

Boxing-Jake Paul offers Smith and Rock $30 million to fight after Oscars dust-up

Boxing promoter Jake Paul has offered Will Smith and Chris Rock $15 million each to step in the ring and settle their differences after Smith slapped Rock during Sunday's Oscars awards ceremony. Smith strode on stage during the televised ceremony and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife.

