Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur visit Taj Mahal amid 'Dasvi' promotion

After holding the first screening of their upcoming film 'Dasvi' at the Agra Central Jail, actors Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur visited the Taj Mahal on Wednesday.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-03-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 21:43 IST
Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur visit Taj Mahal amid 'Dasvi' promotion
Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur at Taj Mahal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After holding the first screening of their upcoming film 'Dasvi' at the Agra Central Jail, actors Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur visited the Taj Mahal on Wednesday. 'Dasvi', which stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, was shot at the Agra Central Jail and the makers of the film held the film's first screening for the jail inmates and guards.

Post the historical screening at the jail, actors Yami and Nimrat took time out to visit the historical monument. For the beautiful outing, Yami wore a full-length dress in mustard colour and sported shades, as she smiled with the symbol of love behind her.

Nimrat went for a peachy look with a pink, floral dress. She kept her hair open and finished her look with silver earrings and bangles. The film revolves around the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek), an "anpadh, corrupt and dil se desi" politician who finds a "nayi chunauti" in prison: education.

Nimrat plays the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary's wife who has now taken over his Chief Minister seat while he is in jail. Yami marks her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films, 'Dasvi' will release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema on April 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

