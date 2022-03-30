Jharkhand allows religious procession with certain conditions

Jharkhand government has allowed religious procession with certain conditions in view of upcoming Sarhul and Ram Navami festivals.

State disaster management department issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday. Other than religious procession, all other kinds of processions will remain prohibited, the order said.

Opposition parties and a section of ruling parties have been demanding relaxation for religious procession in view of the two major festivals of Jharkhand. The Sarhul festival will be celebrated on April 4 and Ram Navami on April 10 in the state.

The order, however, said that the number of persons in any religious procession should not exceed 100. Even if multiple processions converge at a place or there are arrangements made for reception of a procession, the total number of persons should not be more than 1,000.

The religious procession should conclude by 6pm and playing of pre-recorded music or DJ will be prohibited, the order said.

The participants of processions should sanitize their hands and wear masks properly covering their mouth and nostrils.

