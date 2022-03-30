Left Menu

'It' prequel series in development at HBO Max

A prequel to the hit horror film 'It' is in the works at HBO Max. As per Variety, the series, currently called 'Welcome to Derry', will begin in the 1960s in the time leading up to the events of 'It

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 22:22 IST
'It' prequel series in development at HBO Max
Still from 'It' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A prequel to the hit horror film 'It' is in the works at HBO Max. As per Variety, the series, currently called 'Welcome to Derry', will begin in the 1960s in the time leading up to the events of 'It: Part One', the 2017 film based on the Stephen King horror novel. The story is also said to include the original story of Pennywise the Clown. Andy Muschietti, who directed 'It: Part One' and 2019's 'It: Part Two', is attached to executive produce the series along with Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs.

According to sources, Muschiettis and Fuchs developed the story for the show with Fuchs writing the script. Andy would also direct the first episode should the project go to series. Warner Bros. Television is the studio behind the project, with WB having produced the two films. Should the project go forward, it would be the latest example of HBO Max building a series component into an existing WB film franchise.

The two new 'It' films collectively grossed over USD 1.1 billion at the global box office upon their release, with the first film taking place 27 years after the events of the first with a new adult cast taking over from the kids in part one. 'It' was previously adapted into a two-part miniseries for ABC back in 1990, featuring Tim Curry's iconic performance as Pennywise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011563 update: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule; Blu...

 Global
3
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
4
Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

Soccer-Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022