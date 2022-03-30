Left Menu

'Die Hard' star Bruce Willis to give up acting after aphasia diagnosis

'Die Hard' star Bruce Willis is retiring from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that leads to the loss of ability to understand or express speech.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:16 IST
Bruce Willis (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Die Hard' star Bruce Willis is retiring from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder that leads to the loss of ability to understand or express speech. Willis' family members posted a joint statement to social media on Wednesday, announcing the actor's retirement.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," read the statement. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him." The 67-year-old film star is best known for playing John McClane in the iconic 'Die Hard' franchise.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the original 1988 film made Willis a film and action star after he was mainly known as a comedic TV actor, specifically in the series 'Moonlighting' (1985-89). "This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that. Love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn," the statement concluded.

Willis has also starred in blockbusters like 'The Fifth Element' (1997), 'Armageddon' (1998), and 'The Sixth Sense' (1999). Willis' other classics include 'The Last Boy Scout' (1991), 'Death Becomes Her' (1992), 'Pulp Fiction' (1994) and '12 Monkeys' (1995). The news has left fans in disbelief and sadness over the development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

