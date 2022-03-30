GOC calls on L-G, apprises him about security situation

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 9 Corps, Lieutenant General P N Ananthanarayanan on Wednesday evening called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him about the security situation.

The GOC 9 Corps apprised the Lt Governor about the security situation in the area of their responsibility and discussed various important issues pertaining to it, an official spokesman said.

While interacting with the GOC, Sinha said heightened alertness and synergy among various security agencies is imperative for effective response to any emergent situation.

The Lt Governor also said that the security forces are playing a crucial role for ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of UT of Jammu Kashmir.

Major General Neeraj Gosain, GOC Tiger Division, accompanied the GOC 9 Corps commander.

Meanwhile, Ritesh Sidhwani, film producer, Tejas Deoskar, film director, and the Excel Entertainment team, along with Arhan Bagati, founder kyari.org met the Lt Governor and discussed their upcoming projects for promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a film hub in the coming years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)