Left Menu

Bruce Willis to retire from acting after medical diagnosis

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 23:47 IST
Bruce Willis to retire from acting after medical diagnosis

"Die Hard" franchise star Bruce Willis will retire from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that is "impacting his cognitive abilities," his family said in a statement on Wednesday.

Willis, 67, who achieved initial fame for the 1980s comedy-drama TV series "Moonlighting" before he became the tough guy, action hero who shouted "Yippee Ki Yay" in five "Die Hard" films, has appeared in about 100 films across his four decade career, winning acclaim for roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense." Willis has won one Golden Globe Award and two Emmys.

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," the family statement said. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him," the statement said.

Aphasia is a condition affecting an individual's ability to speak and effectively communicate with others, including to speak and write. It can occur after strokes or head injuries but can also arise over time due to brain tumors or degenerative diseases, according to the Mayo Clinic. Fans shared sadness, shock and tributes to Willis on social media as news of his diagnosis broke.

A fan with a Twitter handle Cody Leach, wrote, "My heart goes out to #BruceWillis and his family. His work has meant more to me than I could ever put into words...If this is in fact the end of your acting career, all I can say is thank you. We love you Bruce." Another fan, RiffTrax, wrote on Twitter, "Respect to a good actor and legendary recording artist, been a hell of a career. #BruceWillis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022