Chris Rock 'still processing' slap by Will Smith at Oscars

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 06:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 06:59 IST
Comedian Chris Rock, in his first public comments since he was slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday, said he is "still processing" the incident that made headlines around the world.

Rock performed a stand-up show in Boston on Wednesday evening to a sold-out crowd, joking "how was your weekend?" before saying he did not plan to address the incident at length. "I'm still processing what happened, so at some point I'll talk about that shit," Rock told the crowd. "It'll be serious. It'll be funny, but right now I'm going to tell some jokes."

At Sunday's Academy Awards, Rock was on stage to present the trophy for best documentary. He made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, that referenced the 1997 film "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head. It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Pinkett Smith has a condition that causes hair loss. Will Smith strode onto the stage and slapped Rock before winning best actor less than an hour later. The actor apologized to Rock and the academy in a statement on Monday.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

