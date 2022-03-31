Kangana Ranaut to come up with solo directorial project soon

After setting high benchmarks with her acting in Hindi cinema, actor Kangana Ranaut is now gearing up to announce a solo directorial project soon. In a recent conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut disclosed, "I will soon be coming up with my solo directorial project that will also be produced by me and I will also star in the project too."

Kangana has already co-directed her 2019 drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' with Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie that starred Kangana in lead is based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. The 35-year-old Padma Shri awardee also launched her own production house 'Manikarnika Films' last year. Her debut film as a producer 'Tiku Weds Sheru' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles is slated for release this year.

The dark comedy drama will release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She will also be producing her upcoming projects 'Emergency' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'.

Apart from these, Kangana's upcoming projects include 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. Currently, she is hosting the OTT reality show 'Lock Upp'. (ANI)

