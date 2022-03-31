Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut to come up with solo directorial project soon

After setting high benchmarks with her acting in Hindi cinema, actor Kangana Ranaut is now gearing up to announce a solo directorial project soon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 10:05 IST
Kangana Ranaut to come up with solo directorial project soon
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After setting high benchmarks with her acting in Hindi cinema, actor Kangana Ranaut is now gearing up to announce a solo directorial project soon. In a recent conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut disclosed, "I will soon be coming up with my solo directorial project that will also be produced by me and I will also star in the project too."

Kangana has already co-directed her 2019 drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' with Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie that starred Kangana in lead is based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. The 35-year-old Padma Shri awardee also launched her own production house 'Manikarnika Films' last year. Her debut film as a producer 'Tiku Weds Sheru' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles is slated for release this year.

The dark comedy drama will release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She will also be producing her upcoming projects 'Emergency' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'.

Apart from these, Kangana's upcoming projects include 'Dhaakad', 'Tejas', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'. Currently, she is hosting the OTT reality show 'Lock Upp'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022