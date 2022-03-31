Entertainment News Roundup: 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' to debut in August; Chris Rock 'still processing' slap by Will Smith at Oscars and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Euphoric' Eddie Redmayne premieres third 'Fantastic Beasts' movie

Eddie Redmayne returns for his third outing as magizoologist Newt Scamander in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore", a highly-anticipated movie the Oscar winner said he feared would not be released at one point due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the film's premiere in London on Tuesday night, Redmayne posed for photos and signed autographs, delighting fans of the "Harry Potter" spin-off, which is set some 60 years before J.K. Rowling's books but features younger versions of some of the same key characters, like Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Chris Rock 'still processing' slap by Will Smith at Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock, in his first public comments since he was slapped in the face by actor Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday, said he is "still processing" the incident that made headlines around the world. "How was YOUR weekend?" Rock asked on Wednesday night of a sold-out crowd at Boston's Wilbur Theatre. He made it clear from the onset he did not plan to address the Oscars incident at length.

'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' to debut in August

HBO announced on Wednesday that its hotly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," will debut on Aug. 21. "House of the Dragon" takes place 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," a medieval fantasy series that became a global phenomenon during its eight-season run.

Jada Pinkett Smith says it's a 'season for healing' after Oscars incident

Jada Pinkett Smith promoted healing in an Instagram post on Tuesday, her first public comment since her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at this year's Academy Awards ceremony. Will Smith unexpectedly strode onto the Oscars stage on Sunday and slapped Rock in the face in response to a joke about his wife's bald head. Pinkett Smith, an actor and talk show host, has a medical condition that causes hair loss.

'KPOP' musical set to debut on Broadway later this year

South Korea's distinctive music genre K-pop has been turned into a musical, "KPOP", that will open on Broadway in New York later this year. Luna, a former member of K-pop group f(x), will make her Broadway debut in the show, which tells the story of various K-pop superstars who are preparing for a special one-night-only concert.

Bruce Willis to retire from acting due to cognitive disease

Bruce Willis, the star of the "Die Hard" franchise and dozens of other action movies, will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disease that has hampered his "cognitive abilities," his family said on Wednesday. Willis, 67, rose to fame in the 1980s comedy-drama TV series "Moonlighting," and has appeared in about 100 films across his four-decade career, garnering acclaim for his roles in "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," and winning a Golden Globe Award and two Emmys.

Film academy starts disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Wednesday its board of governors has initiated disciplinary proceedings against actor Will Smith for slapping presenter Chris Rock at Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

Gary Oldman leads team of failed spies in thriller series 'Slow Horses'

New Apple TV+ series "Slow Horses" offers a less glamorous take on the British secret services, centring around a group of bored MI5 misfits. The show stars Oscar-winner Gary Oldman in the role of Jackson Lamb, a quick-witted but ill-mannered head of a team of intelligence officers who have been relegated to MI5's agent graveyard "Slough House" after committing public slip-ups such as leaving classified documents on a train or sleeping with an ambassador's wife.

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello perform at fundraising concert for Ukraine

Chart-toppers Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello were among music stars who took to the stage on Tuesday night at a televised concert aiming to raise funds for a Ukrainian humanitarian appeal. The line-up for the two-hour "Concert for Ukraine" in Birmingham also featured Ukrainian singer Jamala, who won the 2016 Eurovision Song Contest, music veteran Nile Rodgers & Chic as well as groups Snow Patrol and Manic Street Preachers.

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, academy says as it weighs discipline

Will Smith refused a request to leave the Oscars ceremony after he slapped presenter Chris Rock, Hollywood's film academy said on Wednesday as it started a process that could lead to the best actor winner's expulsion from the group. During the live telecast, Smith strode up to the stage after Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, then smacked the comedian's face. The actor returned to his seat and twice yelled an obscenity at Rock.

