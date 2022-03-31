Left Menu

'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin getting married today

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 10:44 IST
'Crash Landing On You' stars Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin getting married today
  • Country:
  • India

South Korean stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin will tie the knot in a private ceremony on Thursday, their respective management agencies said.

Hyun's agency VAST Entertainment shared that the wedding will be an intimate affair owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

''Today, actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye Jin are getting married and taking the first step as a married couple,'' the agency said in an Instagram post alongside the pictures of Hyun and Son's official wedding pictures.

After confirming their relationship in January 2021, the ''Crash Landing on You'' stars announced the news of their wedding on February 10 through social media.

''We apologize for the fact that this dinner will be held privately due to the Corona situation, and we will inform you through the wedding photos of the two,'' it said.

Hyun's company also thanked fans of the popular couple around the world for their ''congratulations and warm support for the new beginning of the two''.

Son's agency MSTeam in a statement added, ''Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.'' Interestingly, Son's ongoing drama series ''Thirty-Nine'' will have its season finale today.

Hyun, 39, and Son, 40, co-starred in the 2018 action thriller film ''The Negotiation'' and the global hit Korean drama ''Crash Landing on You'' (2019).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

Breakaway Georgian territory of South Ossetia says it plans to join Russia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022