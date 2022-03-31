Left Menu

Nupur Sanon wraps shooting for debut film 'Noorani Chehra'

Actor Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon has completed shooting for her debut film 'Noorani Chehra'.

31-03-2022
Nupur Sanon (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kriti Sanon's younger sister Nupur Sanon has completed shooting for her debut film 'Noorani Chehra'. The 26-year-old wrapped the shooting on Wednesday night.

She took to her Instagram handle and shared a slew of pictures from the wrap up party. Alongside a snap where she could be seen posing alongside her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, she wrote, "And it's a wrap!! Just finished shooting for my debut film #NooraniChehra and the feeling is unreal!"

Addressing herself as the 'newbie', Nupur wrote, "So much love and respect for the entire team that helped this 'newbie' evolve into the beauty and depth of HIBA." She also gave a shout out to her co-stars, produces and film director Navaniat Singh.

The film, which is touted to be a quirky love story, is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Aarushi Malhotra, Nandini Sharma, Neeta Shah and Bharatkumar Shah. It is presented by Panorama Studios, Wild River Pictures, in association with Pulp Fiction Entertainment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

