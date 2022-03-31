Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Nayanthara conclude shoot of 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Thursday announced that she has finished filming her upcoming Tamil feature ''Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal'', co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the comedy-drama is set to release countrywide on April 28 when Prabhu will celebrate her 35th birthday.

The ''Family Man'' star took to Instagram and shared pictures from the sets, where she was joined by Sethupathi and Nayanthara for a dance sequence.

''And it's a wrap #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal Can't wait for you to laugh till your tummies hurt and then just a little bit more! April 28 it is,'' the actor captioned. The director also shared a picture of the three stars from the wrap up party and wrote, ''Thanking God for making this possible!'' ''Working with outstanding talents... Extraordinary actors are always a dream for any director! Can't ask for a better combination of actors to convert my script to screen! ''The Great Vijay Sethupathi! The always beautiful, stunning and extremely professional #NayanThara my Thangameyyyyy! The super Talented, pretty and amazing @samantharuthprabhuoffl,'' he wrote.

Vignesh, who last directed a segment in the Netflix anthology ''Paava Kadhaigal'', thanked his team for making the project come out ''so well''.

''Everyday, every moment from this film! Will go a long way! Thank you beautiful people,'' he added. ''Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadha'' is produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios.

