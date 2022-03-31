Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty's 'Nikamma' to release on June 17

Shilpa Shetty-starrer 'Nikamma' has got a release date. It will be out in theatres on June 17 this year.

Shilpa Shetty (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Shilpa Shetty-starrer 'Nikamma' has got a release date. It will be out in theatres on June 17 this year. On Thursday, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared the update with her followers.

"Ab intezaar khatam aur entertainment Shuru ! Mark your calendars guys 'Nikamma' is releasing in a THEATRE close to you on the 17th June 2022," she wrote. She also dropped a boomerang video with her co-stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Helmed by Sabbir Khan, 'Nikamma' is touted as a family entertainer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

