Grammy planning special tribute for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards is planning to honour the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died on March 25 at the age of 50. The Producers confirmed to Variety that they are in the midst of sorting out how the CBS telecast will pay tribute to Hawkins during the April 3 ceremony. There is no word on whether his other band members will take part in the special tribute.

"We will honour his memory in some way. We want to figure out what is the right thing to do that is respectful to everyone involved. We're patient. We'll be planning right up until the very end," Jack Sussman, CBS' executive vice president of specials, music and live events told Variety. For the unversed, Foo Fighters had already committed to perform on this year's Grammy telecast, although the group has cancelled all forthcoming concerts following the untimely demise of Hawkins.

Hawkins reportedly complained of chest pains and died soon afterwards, while the band was on tour in South America and was about to perform at a festival in Colombia on Friday. Local medical authorities reported that he had multiple drugs in his system and an enlarged heart.

Variety reported that CBS and the Recording Academy aren't giving out many details about plans for this year's show, which was forced to relocate to MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas from its traditional home at the (now) Crypto.com Arena because of COVID concerns earlier this year. The outlet also informed that John Legend, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra and Silk Sonic are among the performers added to the Grammy Awards 2022, where producers will also highlight three musical genres -- gospel/Christian, tropical Latin and bluegrass -- that are traditionally not a part of the show.

The list of artists set to appear on the live CBS telecast also includes Maverick City Music, Aymee Nuviola and Billy Strings, who are lined up for "special segments that showcase Las Vegas and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy Awards telecast," per the Grammys' statement obtained by Variety. 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah will be hosting the 2022 Grammy that will be broadcasted live on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. (ANI)

