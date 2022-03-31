Neeraj Pandey's next production 'Operation Romeo' to release in April

Actors Sidhant Gupta and Vedika Pinto-starrer ''Operation Romeo'' will release theatrically across the country on April 22, the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the drama is backed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment.

The official Instagram account of Friday Filmworks posted the movie's motion poster, writing, ''Little did they know what the drive had in store for them.'' ''Witness the thrilling ride entangled with a series of unfortunate events. #OperationRomeo In cinemas 22nd April'','' post further read.

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Bhumika Chawla, and Kishor Kadam.

