Responsible Road Rides: Odisha State transport authority's road-safety campaign via RRR

The Odisha state transport authority has jumped on the bandwagon of epic period action movie 'RRR' to spread awareness about wearing helmets while riding a motorcycle.

It posted on social media platforms a picture of an 'RRR' scene and superimposed helmets on the characters of NTR Jr, who is riding a motorcycle with Ram Charan as pillion.

''Responsible Road Rides #RRR can take you to your destination safely,'' the State Transport Authority (STA) said in the caption on Wednesday, tweaking the original full form of 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' for the acronym.

''Always wear a helmet whether you are a driver or pillion rider,'' the STA added.

The post got 5,700 likes and over 1,100 retweets on Twitter, including by the 'RRR' official account.

The Telugu film is a pre-Independence fictional story set in the 1920s, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. It also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameos.

The film released theatrically across the globe last week in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. It has grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide so far.

